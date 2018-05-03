English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Offers Apple iPhone 8 Mobile Cases Made of Cars Damaged in Texting and Driving Accidents [Video]
Volkswagen Stockholm has partnered with a brand management company to build Apple iPhone 8 cases made from the sheet metal of cars damaged in texting-and-driving accidents.
Volkswagen built Apple iPhone 8 cases. (Image: Volkswagen YouTube Screengrab)
Road accidents are a big problem for authorities and governments across the globe as much as it is for a regular driver on the road, especially in a country like India, where the government is failing to implement any measure to stop fatal road-accidents. Among the many reasons that result in road accidents, texting while driving is one of the biggest reasons and also happens to be the most stupid reason too, as it can be easily avoided.
While driving on highways, taking your eyes off the road even for a second can cause a major distraction and can lead to a fatal accident. One needs at least a couple of seconds to unlock the phone and read an incoming text message, or pick a phone. At 100 kmph, you can lose upto 3 meters for every second of distraction. That’s a huge distance and can cause a major accident.
Many governments are working hard to stop such traffic violations that can cause havoc in seconds. Case in point, in Sweden, the government has passed a law making it illegal to drive with a phone in your hand starting February 2018. But that hasn’t resulted in reduction of accidents due to distracted driving.
Now to promote driving without using mobile phones, Volkswagen Stockholm has partnered with a brand management company in a rather unique manner. VW has built Apple iPhone 8 cases made from the sheet metal of cars damaged in texting-and-driving accidents.
“We know how easily it happens that you accidentally pick up your phone to receive a call or to send a text,” says Johan Karlsson, Brand Manager at Volkswagen Stockholm. “But you are 23 times more likely to be in a car accident if you text and drive, so it’s important to know how serious the matter is. We believe a phone case made by unfortunate cars makes you think twice before you pick up your phone. It will be like a silent reminder to keep focus on the road and not multitask while driving.”
Only 153 cases will be made, each one representing a serious accident happened in Sweden. The proceeds from the cases will be donated to the Swedish NGO Trafikskadefonden to help people involved in a traffic accident.
Each case will cost 599 Swedish crowns (about $69 U.S. or Rs 4500). The case is a good reminder for all those who text and drive!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
