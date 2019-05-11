English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Opens Pre-Booking for First Production All-Electric ID Model
Volkswagen announced that, for €1,000, up to 30,000 pre-booking customers can reserve a special first edition of the ID.3.
Volkswagen ID Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Volkswagen has announced that customers can pre-book the upcoming and still-veiled fully-electric ID.3 hatchback, the first production model in the ID series. Volkswagen announced on Wednesday that, for €1,000, up to 30,000 pre-booking customers can reserve a special first edition of the ID.3 which includes unspecified "high-quality, high-performance equipment." During the first 24 hours, over 10,000 registrations were made.
A series of ID concept models, which are all based on the MEB EV platform, have debuted since the original prototype was revealed at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. Now, customers can reserve a production model, despite it not being fully unveiled until the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Though VW did publish images of the exterior of the vehicle, it's shrouded in a veil of aqua and fuchsia camouflage. Information about the vehicle's specs are also limited: there will be three versions of the special edition model whose ranges span from 330 to 550 kilometers and prices start between €30,000 and €40,000. Customers will be able to choose from four color options.
In terms of technology, the ID.3 will come with voice control and a navigation system as well as an augmented reality heads-up display.
The very first production model, which won't be delivered to customers until the middle of 2020, will be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. As of this week, customers can reserve a model--already more than a third have been reserved.
