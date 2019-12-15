Take the pledge to vote

Volkswagen Partners With ORIX for Car Leasing Service in India

Volkswagen is offering customers car leasing from a minimum period of two years to a maximum period of four years.

December 15, 2019
Volkswagen logo.

European auto major Volkswagen on Friday said it has partnered ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services for providing car leasing service in India. The partnership comprises retail leasing solution, which will offer a range of Volkswagen cars catering to start-up entrepreneurs, MSMEs, salaried individual and corporate professionals, the company said in a statement. The monthly lease rental for Volkswagen model range will start at Rs 17,647 and will be offered through the Corporate Business Centre (CBC) present in six metro cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, it said.

Gradually, the program will be extended to other CBCs as well in the country, it added. The company is offering customers car leasing from a minimum period of two years to a maximum period of four years. "With our partnership with ORIX, our customers will have the convenience and flexibility to drive premium mobility at a value for money proposition through a monthly rental," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said.

This will enhance financial independence for customers with shorter periods of asset holding and no upfront capital requirement, he added. ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Gambhir said, "We believe this partnership between two leading global brands will fulfil many such dreams by enabling customers to experience Volkswagen premium products through our innovative and curated lease options which would now be available across Volkswagen's Corporate Business Centre (CBC).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
