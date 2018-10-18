English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Passat Connect Launched in India for Rs 25.99 Lakh
The car comes in two variants with the entry-level comfortline priced at Rs 25.99 lakh and top end highline tagged at Rs 28.99 lakh.
2017 Volkswagen Passat. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
German auto major Volkswagen Wednesday launched its premium carline Passat with an advanced telematics solution Connect at a price starting from Rs 25.99 lakh. The Passat is now available with Volkswagen Connect, an intelligent connected vehicle assistance system offering a holistic and connected experience to its customers, Volkswagen said in a statement.
The Volkswagen Connect will empower customers to manage a host of services such as driving behaviour analysis, trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, and other convenient features available on their fingertips, he added.
"The Volkswagen Passat is made for perfectionists filled with path-breaking technologies to make life easier. With the all-new Passat Connect, Volkswagen aims to further transform and enhance the customer driving experience," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
