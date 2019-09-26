Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Volkswagen Polo, Ameo and Tiguan Gets Corporate Editions

Volkswagen has also announced a 5-year warranty and 5-year roadside assistance on the Polo, Ameo and Tiguan.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Volkswagen, Volkswagen Ameo, Volkswagen Ameo Diesel, Diesel, Automatic, review, dsg
Volkswagen Ameo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Volkswagen has introduced a ‘Corporate Edition’ on the diesel variants of the Polo, Ameo, Vento & Tiguan. The Corporate edition, applicable on select variants is introduced in an attempt to pass on the benefits received from the Govt. through a reduction in corporate tax.

Volkswagen has also announced a 5-year warranty and 5-year roadside assistance on the above-mentioned carlines. The Volkswagen Corporate edition is applicable for corporate individuals as well as organizations across industries, which include MSMEs, Government employees, Lawyers, Architects, Chartered Accounts and many more. The edition covers a suite of offerings comprising of attractive benefits on the purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volkswagen India welcomes the announcement by the Hon’ble Finance Minister on the reduction of the corporate tax rate. In lieu of this, we at Volkswagen would like to pass on the benefit to our customers through our Corporate edition. We are confident that this initiative would regain customer sentiment as its comprehensive and worthwhile package for prospective customers in search of premium mobility.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
