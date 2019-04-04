Volkswagen Polo, Ameo and Vento Get Special Black & White Editions in India

Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, reintroduced it's 'Deep Black’ colour for the Polo and Vento in India. Volkswagen India has also launched the special Black & White editions for the Polo, Ameo and Vento. The visual upgrades provided by Volkswagen on the Black & White editions bear no additional cost. Only select variants of the Volkswagen Polo, Ameo and Vento get the following visual upgrades -1. Stylish Body Graphics2. ‘Black & White’ Leatherette Seat Cover3. Sporty Roof Edge Spoiler4. Glossy Rear Spoiler5. R16 Portago Alloys6. Black Painted Roof7. Chrome Fender ‘Black & White’ Badge8. Black ORVMSpeaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “It is our constant endeavour to enhance our product offerings that are in-line with evolving consumer aspirations. The Polo & Vento have been strong contenders within their segments. Adding a dash of style, these enhanced feature offerings further make an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers. In turn, giving them the power of choice within the Volkswagen product portfolio.”