Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento Connect Edition Launched in India
Volkswagen Connect is a connected vehicle assistant that offers a connected car experience to Indian customers.
Volkswagen Vento Connect 2018. (Image: Volkswagen)
German automaker Volkswagen has launched the Volkswagen Connect in India. It provides a connected vehicle assistance system followed by a brand new Lapiz Blue body colour across its car range in India – Polo, Ameo and Vento. With the on-going festive season, customers can avail these offers across all 121 Volkswagen dealerships in 104 cities in India.
Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volkswagen is transforming into a mobility provider with the aim to offer fully connected vehicle fleets. In India, with Volkswagen Connect and the recently launched ‘Digital Workplace’ experience we aim to completely digitalize the customer experience right from pre to post-purchase experiences. With Volkswagen Connect, customers are empowered to manage a host of services such as driving behaviour analysis, trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, and other convenient features available on their fingertips.
Further commenting on the introduction of the new features Knapp said, “At Volkswagen, customers have been at the centre of our business. Adding to the sportiness of our popular carlines, the new enhanced features along with dual front-side airbag on the Vento makes for an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers. With such unique offerings, it is our endeavour to offer world-class services to all our customers.”
Volkswagen Connect is a connected vehicle assistant that offers a connected car experience to Indian customers. The interactive ‘Connect’ app enables users to connect their car to their smartphone through a 'Plug and Play' data dongle fitted to the onboard diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. Once installed and connected with a smartphone via Bluetooth, customers can experience advanced connected features such as trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, driving behaviour and much more. The Connect® app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms and is available to download at the Google Play and App Store respectively.
Volkswagen says the key highlights of the Connect App are as follows -
Trip tracking: Users can track every trip made by the car when the phone is connected to the car
Fuel cost monitor: Users can keep a tab on their monthly or trip wise fuel costs
Driving behaviour: The driving behaviour monitor enables users to monitor their driving styles. Individual scores are given for acceleration, braking, engine speed, engine temperature etc. for every trip which enables users to improve their driving efficiency by altering their driving style
Location sharing: This feature enables users to share their last parking locations with their loved ones even after moving away from that location
SOS call: Customers now need not memorize or store the customer care or RSA number. The app can directly connect a call to the helplines from the user’s phone
Service appointment: The app can automatically inform the dealership when the customers car is due for service. With this intimation, the dealer workshop can contact the customer proactively and offer an appointment at a convenient time.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
