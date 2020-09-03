Volkswagen Polo and Vento BS-VI Automatic Bookings Open, Deliveries to Commence From September 15

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for automatic variants of BS-VI compliant Polo and Vento models. The Polo GT trim is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while Vento Highline Plus variant is tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the trims now come with one-litre petrol engine mated with six-speed automatic transmission. "At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS-VI Polo and Vento," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.

The automatic trims offer customers performance and enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with company's maximum power and minimum consumption ideology, he added. The automatic variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl while for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl, the automaker said.

Prospective customers can book the models online or by visiting the nearest dealership, it added. Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15, the automaker noted.

On the global front, the brand recorded an after-tax loss of 1.54 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in the second quarter as the pandemic shut down auto plants and closed dealerships.

The company sold 35% fewer cars and cut back its proposed dividend but said it had been able to safeguard its cash reserves and would make an operating profit for the full year.

The loss compared to a profit of 4.1 billion euros in the same April-June quarter last year.

The company said the main reason for its lower profits was the sharp fall in customer demand. Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said that the first half of 2020 was one of the most challenging in the history of our company due to the COVID-19 pandemic."