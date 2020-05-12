Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition Launched in India Starting at Rs 7.89 Lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced its limited TSI edition on the Polo and Vento (Highline Plus variants) that are powered by the 1.0-litre TSI BS-VI engine and are mated to a new six-speed manual transmission. These limited-edition models have been launched at Rs 7.89 lakh for the Polo and Rs 10.99 lakh for the Vento (all prices ex-showroom).

Visual updates include an updated honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, TSI badge across the passenger doors, black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM), gloss-finished black roof and spoilers at the back.

As per the company, Volkswagen’s TSI engine is designed to offer good fuel economy while retaining the fun-to-drive experience across a wide range of speeds. The engine makes 110 PS power and 175Nm of torque, while still being able to provide a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.24 km/l on the Polo and 17.69 km/l on the Vento.

Volkswagen Vento TSI Edition. (Photo: Volkswagen)





Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratize our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building an interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers.”







The Polo and Vento have been amongst the best-selling cars from the Volkswagen stable since their introduction in India, and the brand recently introduced the BS-VI line-up across the two carlines. The cars can be booked online and will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India as market opens-up.

