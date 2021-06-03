Volkswagen Polo Comfortline Trim With Automatic Transmission Launched in India at Rs 8.51 Lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the new Comfortline trim with automatic transmission on the Polo family in India. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine of Volkswagen. The new trim-line will be available to customers at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.51 lakh.

The Polo CL TSI AT will come with an auto-climatronic air-conditioning feature along with a 17.7 cm Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this trim only.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavor is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”

Also Watch:

Prospective customers can book the Polo online through the Volkswagen India website and can also visit their nearest dealership (*As per the state lockdown guidelines). The Polo CL TSI AT comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission mated to a 1.0L TSI engine offering a peak power 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque. The new trim-line will be available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver & Carbon Steel colour options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here