Volkswagen Polo GT, Vento and Jetta Models Recalled in India, Number of Units Affected Unspecified

Volkswagen India has issued a recall for an unspecified number of Volkswagen Polo GT, Volkswagen Vento and Volkswagen Jetta models in India which were manufactured between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2017.In a public notice dated September 15, Volkswagen (VW) said that the recall was for making "necessary updates" for Polo GT 1.5-litre engine variant and the Vento 1.5-litre engine variant that come with the manual transmission. Whereas for the VW Jetta with the 1.4-litre TSI engine, it is for the replacement of O-rings in the carbon canister, as per the Conformity of Production (COP) process agreed with ARAI. A carbon canister is used to absorb fuel vapour to prevent pollution.The details of the number of units affected by the recall could not be ascertained as an e-mailed query to the company remained unanswered.On April 1, 2016, the company had issued a recall of 3,877 Vento cars with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and a manual gearbox due to the inconsistent Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions besides halting the sales of the model with immediate effect. The development came after Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found carbon monoxide levels to be higher than permissible limits during a test.In December 2015, the VW group had announced a recall of 3.4 lakh vehicles in India across its different brands, including Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda, which were sold from 2008 till the end of November 2015.A government-ordered probe had found that the automaker’s EA 189 diesel engines were equipped with a defeat device that helped it cheat on emission tests. The company in 2016 had announced plans to update the engines of the recalled vehicles.