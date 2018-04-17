English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Polo GTI, Golf GTI and up! GTI - Detailed Image Gallery
Here are the images of Volkswagen up! GTI and Polo GTI from Malaga, Spain.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The GTI name is firmly embedded in the Volkswagen brand and is the most familiar designation for sporty compact cars worldwide. Three letters, inextricably linked to Volkswagen: GTI. Gran Turismo Injection. For two decades now, the Polo GTI has been in the GTI range along with the Golf GTI. In 2018, Volkswagen has GTI models in the product ranges of three model series: up!, Polo and Golf. We got a chance to drive the Volkswagen GTI range in Malaga, Spain and here are the images from the drive.
Volkswagen up! GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The up! GTI brings the concept of the iconic GTI to the small car segment: with performance figures of 115 PS, 200 Nm, 196 km/h and 8.8 seconds (0-100 km/h).
Volkswagen up! GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Based on its dimensions and performance, the up! GTI follows in the tracks of the first Golf GTI of 1976. It does so, however, with modern TSI technology and intelligent connectivity.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Polo GTI has been in the GTI range along with the Golf GTI for two decades now. The new Polo GTI is another highlight in the long history of the GTI.
Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Image: Volkswagen)
The new Polo GTI dynamises the segment of small compacts with its 200 PS turbocharged engine. 320 Nm of torque, sports running gear and XDS differential lock make the Polo a four-door compact sports car.
Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Image: Volkswagen)
In its latest generation, it is gaining plenty of momentum with a power output of 147 kW / 200 PS, a 6-speed DSG fitted as standard and a top speed of 237 km/h. And the last one from the Volkswagen GTI family, the Golf GTI made its debut 42 years ago – and ever since this Volkswagen has been writing history as icon of compact sports cars. The current Golf GTI Performance has an output of 180 kW / 245 PS.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Its 2.0 litre fourcylinder turbocharged engine's maximum torque is 370 Nm (between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm). With this engine, the Golf GTI Performance accelerates to 100 km/h in a short 6.2 seconds. The sports car's top speed with a 6-speed manual transmission is 250 km/h.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Volkswagen up! GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The up! GTI brings the concept of the iconic GTI to the small car segment: with performance figures of 115 PS, 200 Nm, 196 km/h and 8.8 seconds (0-100 km/h).
Volkswagen up! GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Based on its dimensions and performance, the up! GTI follows in the tracks of the first Golf GTI of 1976. It does so, however, with modern TSI technology and intelligent connectivity.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Polo GTI has been in the GTI range along with the Golf GTI for two decades now. The new Polo GTI is another highlight in the long history of the GTI.
Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Image: Volkswagen)
The new Polo GTI dynamises the segment of small compacts with its 200 PS turbocharged engine. 320 Nm of torque, sports running gear and XDS differential lock make the Polo a four-door compact sports car.
Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Image: Volkswagen)
In its latest generation, it is gaining plenty of momentum with a power output of 147 kW / 200 PS, a 6-speed DSG fitted as standard and a top speed of 237 km/h. And the last one from the Volkswagen GTI family, the Golf GTI made its debut 42 years ago – and ever since this Volkswagen has been writing history as icon of compact sports cars. The current Golf GTI Performance has an output of 180 kW / 245 PS.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Its 2.0 litre fourcylinder turbocharged engine's maximum torque is 370 Nm (between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm). With this engine, the Golf GTI Performance accelerates to 100 km/h in a short 6.2 seconds. The sports car's top speed with a 6-speed manual transmission is 250 km/h.
Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
