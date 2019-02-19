Volkswagen Polo Ranks Highest in Premium Compact Vehicle Segment: J.D. Power Quality Study

J.D. Power announced the results for their 2018 Initial Quality Study (IQS) and the Volkswagen Polo, once again, was ranked 1st in the Premium Compact Segment. This was third consecutive year for the Polo at the top position while the Ameo was ranked 2nd in the Entry Midsize segment. J.D. Power 2018 India Initial Quality Study was based on responses from 7,710 new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between December 2017 and October 2018. The study includes 75 models from 13 brands.The study measured problems experienced by new-vehicle owners during the first two to six months of ownership and examined more than 200 problem symptoms in eight problem categories: engine/transmission; heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC); driving experience; vehicle exterior; features, controls and displays; vehicle interior; audio, entertainment and navigation (AEN); and seats.On the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Polo has been one of our most successful models in India that has maintained its premium-ness by witnessing more than 80 percent first-time buyers. We are glad to be receiving a hat-trick that is expected out of this powerful carline. Along with this, our made-for-India Ameo ranks 2nd in the Entry Midsize Segment that truly delivers our continued commitment of offering a value for money proposition to our customers.”The J.D. Power 2018 India Initial Quality (IQS) results are calculated on the basis of PP100, which is ‘problems per 100’ vehicles as reported by customers. Lower PP100 score indicates a lower incidence of problems, therefore, higher initial quality. The results this year show that Volkswagen Polo has not only retained its top position but has also improved its PP100 score. Polo reported 64 PP100 this year compared to 69 PP100 in 2017. Ameo too improved its score to 85 PP100 from 106 PP100 in 2017.