Volkswagen Polo, Vento Get Discounts of up to Rs 1.35 Lakh Till the end of November 2020

The year 2020 has been a tough one for all industries. The auto industry too struggled this year in terms of sales. In order to increase the sale aspect of the Volkswagen vehicles, the brand is offering some huge discounts on two of its offerings, one is Volkswagen Vento and the other car is Volkswagen Polo. The offers on the two cars will be valid till the end of this month.

This discount scheme is only available in select Volkswagen dealerships across India. Those who are willing to buy Polo or Vento cars can avail these offers terms of cash discounts and exchange bonus.

Here is a look at benefits one can avail on the purchase of these two cars:

– Volkswagen Vento

The High line plus variant of the Volkswagen Vento can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the Highline variant of the sedan is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

– Volkswagen Polo

Discounts are available on all variants of the Volkswagen Polo. They include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline variants of the hatchback are available with an additional cash discount of Rs 28,500, Rs 23,000, and Rs 19,500, respectively.

The report by Carwale also mentions that there are no options available on the T-Roc as, at present, the model is sold out. The carmaker also stopped taking bookings this year for the SUV vehicle. The Volkswagen T-Roc hit the road in India in March this year. The vehicle, which has now been sold out, was priced at Rs 19.99 Lakh. The report also mentions that the carmaker is going to launch the mid-size SUV Taigun in place of the T-Roc. The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be launched by next year.