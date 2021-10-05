Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 10 Lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today launched the limited Matt edition of the Polo and Vento in India. The Matt edition will be available in the GT variant of the Polo, starting at an offer price of INR 9.99 lakh, Vento Highline AT variant at INR 11.94 lakh and Vento Highline Plus AT variant at INR 13.34 lakh. The deliveries of the limited edition models will commence immediately.

The Polo and Vento Matt edition are powered by Volkswagen TSI technology are mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, offering a peak power and torque of 81 kW at 5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm at 1750-4000 rpm, respectively. The exterior of both the carlines, including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper will have Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish, whereas the ORVM and door handles will come with a black glossy finish, giving it a sporty and premium look.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. Today, I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”

The Matte addition Polo and Vento will be available across all the Volkswagen dealerships starting 5th October 2021. Customers can visit any nearby dealership or go to the brand’s online retail platform to book the limited-edition models and drive away in style. The carlines come with Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package which includes 4-years warranty, 4-years road-side assistance (RSA) and 3-free services as a standard, offering peace of mind and hassle-free ownership experience to the customers.

