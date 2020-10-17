Volkswagen Polo, Vento ‘Red and White’ Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 9.19 Lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced ‘Volksfest 2020’ ahead of the upcoming festive season, with the introduction of the Red & White special edition on the Polo and Vento. This edition will be available with the Polo Highline Plus AT variant and Vento Highline AT variant and will be available for Rs 9.19 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

The features of the Red & White special edition will be available without any additional cost to the customers.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign ‘Volksfest 2020’. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers.”

Volkswagen Vento Red and White Special Edition. (Photo: Volkswagen India)

In terms of changes, the Red and White edition, as the name suggests, brings red and white accents to the car. Owners can opt for the glossy black or white roof foil which is colour coordinated with the outside rearview mirrors, along with body stripes.

Both the cars are equipped with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that, with these editions, gets the 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine has an output of 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. As per the company, the BS-VI compliant AT variants of the Polo offers a fuel economy of 16.47 km/l whereas, for the Vento, the economy is claimed to be 16.35 km/l.