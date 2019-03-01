English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Praises Ford's Autonomous Tech As Partnership Talks Continue
Volkswagen and Ford have agreed to develop a range of commercial vehicles together and explored cooperating on electric cars.
Ford and Volkswagen logo.
Volkswagen on Wednesday praised its cooperation with Ford and took pains to highlight its rival's autonomous vehicles technology, as both carmakers explore deepening their partnership to include self-driving cars. VW and Ford have agreed to develop a range of commercial vehicles together and explored cooperating on electric cars. VW has however so far resisted agreeing to invest in Ford's autonomous vehicle unit.
"We are very happy joining forces on light commercial vehicles and we are exploring this further," Volkswagen's Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Wednesday. "Ford is one of the pioneers on autonomous, that is why we are talking to Ford."
Recently, Volkswagen had shuffled its management responsibilities at its core brand, freeing up Group CEO Herbert Diess to oversee the carmaker's radical strategy to mass produce electric cars. The German multi-brand car and truck making giant, which also owns the Bentley, Bugatti, Audi, Porsche and Skoda brands, has staked its future, to the tune of 80 billion euros ($91 billion), on the mass-production of electric vehicles.
