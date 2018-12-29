English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Reveals First Glimpse of Mobile Electric Vehicle Charging Station
Virtually any electric vehicle (cars, scooters, bikes) can be charged by the system, which can deliver current to four vehicles simultaneously via two DC and two AC connections.
As part of a pilot testing phase, Volkswagen will begin setting up charging stations in the second half of 2019. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
German carmaker Volkswagen has revealed the first glimpse of its mobile quick charging station for electric vehicles (EVs), which will go into production in 2020. With this first glimpse, Volkswagen has demonstrated that it's possible to provide temporary charging facilities, which will open up new avenues for the future expansion of recharging networks.
The goal is to be able, for example, to set up charging points at large-scale events, or on company premises. With a maximum capacity of 360Kwh, the mobile charging station will provide enough energy to recharge up to 15 electric vehicles. And thanks to its quick-charging technology, the recharging process will only require 17 minutes per car.
When the energy level of the charging station falls below 20 percent, the depleted system can simply be exchanged for a fully charged one. However, if it is permanently connected to a 30kW AC power supply, the battery will continually recharge itself.
The project is still in its infancy. The first stations will be set up in Volkswagen's hometown in Germany as part of a pilot scheme that will debut in the first half of 2019. The charging stations will be rolled out across the country in 2020.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
