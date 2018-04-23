English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. R Pikes Peak Fully-Electric Super Sports Car
With 500 kW (680 hp), 650 Nm of torque and weighing less than 1,100 kg, the super sports car will take on the iconic Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado Springs, USA, on 24 June 2018.
World premiere of the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak in Alés. (Image: Volkswagon)
Volkswagen has finally revealed the Electrically-powered super sports car - the I.D. R Pikes Peak. The Pikes Peak sports car is said to be faster than a Formula 1 and Formula E racecar. It is the first fully-electric super sports car. The I.D. R Pikes Peak was unveiled in the Alès, France, before taking to the racetrack for the first time at its roll-out.
With 500 kW (680 hp), 650 Nm of torque and weighing less than 1,100 kg, the super sports car will take on the iconic Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado Springs, USA, on 24 June 2018. The goal is to beat the existing record of 8:57.118 minutes for electric cars at the “Race to the Clouds”.
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak fully electric race car. (Image: Volkswagon)
“Volkswagen’s goal is to reach the pinnacle of electromobility with the I.D. family. As such, Volkswagen’s involvement on Pikes Peak not only sets the trend for our future in motorsport, but is also of great symbolic significance in the truest sense,” said Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Development, Dr. Frank Welsch.
The top goal when developing the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak was to find the ideal balance between energy capacity and weight. The focus was not, as is usually the case with racing cars, on maximum performance. The prototype for Pikes Peak bears two quality seals in its name - the “R”, which is synonymous with performance cars and the “I.D. – the symbol of Volkswagen’s smart E-technology.
The Volkswagen Pikes Peak challenger will be driven by Romain Dumas. (Image: Volkswagon)]
As with the sensational twin-engine Golf that took on the Pikes Peak challenge in 1985, 1986 and 1987, the engineers have opted for a solution with two power units. The I.D. R Pikes Peak features two electric engines, generating a system capacity of 500 kW (680 hp).
World-class driver and defending Pikes Peak champion, Romain Dumas, will be at the wheel of the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak for the attempt to break the existing record for electric cars. The 39-year-old Frenchman has three victories on Pikes Peak, and has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice. Incidentally, Dumas, who names motorsport legend Jacky Ickx as his idol, was born in
Alès.
The challenge starta at 2,862 metres above sea level, with 1,440 vertical metres of climbing, 156 corners, 100 percent asphalt, and just one single attempt – not only must the technology and driver be on top form as they attempt to set a new record for electric cars on 24 June 2018, but the external conditions must also play ball.
