English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
The NGT warned that if Volkswagen fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its India head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The Volkswagen group said it will pay Rs 100-crore penalty slapped by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for "violating vehicular emission norms" despite the company challenging the decision before the Supreme Court. The Tribunal warned that if Volkswagen fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its India head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.
The development came after the NGT slammed the company for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.
The major German automaker issued the following statement in light of recent events, ‘The Volkswagen Group reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms in India. The order of the Honourable NGT is already under challenge before the Honourable Supreme Court. However, The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of Honourable National Green Tribunal (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed.” Volkswagen Group India Spokesperson.
(With inputs from IANS and Reuters)
The development came after the NGT slammed the company for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.
The major German automaker issued the following statement in light of recent events, ‘The Volkswagen Group reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms in India. The order of the Honourable NGT is already under challenge before the Honourable Supreme Court. However, The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of Honourable National Green Tribunal (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed.” Volkswagen Group India Spokesperson.
(With inputs from IANS and Reuters)
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results