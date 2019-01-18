English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty

The NGT warned that if Volkswagen fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its India head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The Volkswagen group said it will pay Rs 100-crore penalty slapped by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for "violating vehicular emission norms" despite the company challenging the decision before the Supreme Court. The Tribunal warned that if Volkswagen fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its India head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.

The development came after the NGT slammed the company for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.

The major German automaker issued the following statement in light of recent events, ‘The Volkswagen Group reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms in India. The order of the Honourable NGT is already under challenge before the Honourable Supreme Court. However, The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of Honourable National Green Tribunal (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed.” Volkswagen Group India Spokesperson.

(With inputs from IANS and Reuters)
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram