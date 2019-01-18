Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty

(With inputs from IANS and Reuters)

The Volkswagen group said it will pay Rs 100-crore penalty slapped by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for "violating vehicular emission norms" despite the company challenging the decision before the Supreme Court. The Tribunal warned that if Volkswagen fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its India head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.The development came after the NGT slammed the company for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.The major German automaker issued the following statement in light of recent events, ‘The Volkswagen Group reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms in India. The order of the Honourable NGT is already under challenge before the Honourable Supreme Court. However, The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of Honourable National Green Tribunal (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed.” Volkswagen Group India Spokesperson.