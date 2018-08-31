English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Says Only Half the Models Sold in Germany Not Compliant with New Pollution Standard
Volkswagen's top-selling Golf model is among the vehicles still waiting to be cleared by authorities.
File photo of the Volkswagen logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
German carmaker Volkswagen said only half of its VW branded passenger car models in Germany are compliant with a new pollution standard, thanks to a much tougher emissions testing regime. Cars in the European Union must comply with the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) from September, but Volkswagen has only gained regulatory clearance for seven of its 14 main model lines.
"The new tests are more cumbersome and take two to three times longer than in the past, even limited edition models need to be tested separately," Volkswagen's Thomas Zahn said in a call with journalists. "The coming months will be challenging for us," said Zahn, head of sales and marketing for Volkswagen passenger cars. Volkswagen's top-selling Golf model is among the vehicles still waiting to be cleared by authorities, Zahn said.
He said he expected the Golf to pass the WLTP standards by the end of September. Shipments of cars are expected to slow down in September and October, but pick up again in the final two months of the year. "We expect very strong deliveries in December," Zahn said. Carmakers including Daimler, Volkswagen and supplier Valeo have cut profit expectations, blaming a slowdown in global sales triggered in part by delays getting vehicles certified to the new standard.
Analysts at Evercore ISI said the WLTP delays at the VW brand appear to be under control since the carmaker has not resorted to heavy discounting to keep sales flowing. Nonetheless delays will cause profitability of the brand to drop to around 2 percent in the third quarter, from 5.5 percent in the second quarter, Evercore said in a note earlier.
"The new tests are more cumbersome and take two to three times longer than in the past, even limited edition models need to be tested separately," Volkswagen's Thomas Zahn said in a call with journalists. "The coming months will be challenging for us," said Zahn, head of sales and marketing for Volkswagen passenger cars. Volkswagen's top-selling Golf model is among the vehicles still waiting to be cleared by authorities, Zahn said.
He said he expected the Golf to pass the WLTP standards by the end of September. Shipments of cars are expected to slow down in September and October, but pick up again in the final two months of the year. "We expect very strong deliveries in December," Zahn said. Carmakers including Daimler, Volkswagen and supplier Valeo have cut profit expectations, blaming a slowdown in global sales triggered in part by delays getting vehicles certified to the new standard.
Analysts at Evercore ISI said the WLTP delays at the VW brand appear to be under control since the carmaker has not resorted to heavy discounting to keep sales flowing. Nonetheless delays will cause profitability of the brand to drop to around 2 percent in the third quarter, from 5.5 percent in the second quarter, Evercore said in a note earlier.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Twitter in Splits After Pakistan Govt Says Imran Khan's Daily Helicopter Ride Costs Only Rs 55
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...