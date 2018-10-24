English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV Teased Ahead of Official Unveiling Tomorrow
The T-Cross is billed as the first urban SUV from Volkswagen -- a sort of more compact version of the brand's T-Roc, along the same lines as its relation, the Audi Q2.
In spite of its camouflage, there's no longer much mystery surrounding the Volkswagen T-Cross. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Just days before its official unveiling --scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2018 -- Volkswagen has teased its new T-Cross small SUV in a short video shared online by the German car manufacturer. The T-Cross is billed as the first urban SUV from Volkswagen -- a sort of more compact version of the brand's T-Roc, along the same lines as its relation, the Audi Q2.
The new video features a series of close-up views of the car's radiator grille, lights, rims, steering wheel and dash. The shared lineage with the T-Roc is apparent in this SUV, which promises to be spacious, versatile and safe. It will come with a wide range of driving aids as standard, such as an emergency braking system and a lane assist lane-keeping system. Features on the inside include a Beats audio system.
The T-Cross is due on sale from spring 2019 worldwide.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
