Volkswagen T-Roc SUV Bookings Temporarily Stopped After Second Batch Gets Sold Out

Despite all the challenges of a pandemic hit year, Volkswagen seems to be doing well in the Indian market. First, the company’s recently launched mid-size SUV Taigun sold out its planner production volumes for 2021 and now, it has sold out the second batch of the T-Roc SUV. According to Carwale, the company has also paused the booking of facelifted T-Roc. While it’s a fact that the SUV was brought to India in limited numbers through the CBU route, the response it got will surely encourage Volkswagen.

The facelifted version of T-Roc was unveiled by Volkswagen earlier this year along with a price hike. The Rs 1.35 lakh hike, however, did not come in the way of the response it got from the customers in the market

Based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, the T- Roc sports a distinctive exterior styling with a broad two slat chrome grille on the front. The black roof, protruding wheel arches and the chunky 17-inch alloy wheel give the T-Roc an attractive presence on the road.

Volkswagen did not hold back from loading the vehicles with tons of modern features. The cabin sports a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The leather upholstery and the panoramic sunroof gives the T Roc a premium feel as well.

The list of convenience and safety features include electric parking brakes, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, tyre pressuring monitoring system and much more.

Powering this machine is a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol unit that’s equipped with abilities to deliver up to 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The unit comes paired with a seven-speed DSG unit and has Active Cylinder Technology ( ACT). Volkswagen claims that T-Roc can go from 0 to 100 kph in 8.5 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph

The response received by T-Roc also becomes significant because of the fact that the SUV is placed in a crowded segment that has the likes of Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and Hyundai’s immensely popular compact SUV Creta.

