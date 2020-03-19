Volkswagen T-Roc SUV Launched in India at Rs 19.99 Lakh

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The T-Roc is the second product that the company has launched this month and comes as a part of its new product offensive in India. The car will arrive at our shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in a single variant.

The car is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 147hp and 250Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and can reach triple-digit speeds in 8.4 seconds, further going to a top speed of 205kmph.

The car is built on the company’s MQB platform that is meant to provide impressive driving dynamics. In terms of features, the car comes with a long list that comes with LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more.

Safety-wise, the car is equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more. The car will be available in six colour options including Curcuma Yellow, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, and Indium Grey. Five of these will be available with dual-tone that comes with a blacked-out roof, while the Deep Black Pearl will be monotone.



