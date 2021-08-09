Volkswagen Taigun First Drive Review India - Can it Take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet?

Volkswagen is one of the largest car makers in the world and they had a cracking start at the Indian market with the launch of products like Polo and Vento. But with the whole SUV wave sweeping away the Indian market, Volkswagen lost its mojo, specifically because Volkswagen had no smaller SUV to compete against the newly developed body segments like Compact and Mid-Size SUVs. But now, Volkswagen has a new found confidence thanks to their India Strategy 2.0, focusing solely on SUVs and one product at the centre of this new strategy is the Volkswagen Taigun. This is the brand’s second product based on MQ A0 IN platform, which means it’s highly localized and made keeping in mind Indian buyer’s preferences. Also, don’t confuse it with Tiguan, for that is a premium SUV. The Taigun is a mid-size SUV entering a highly competitive segment of Rs 10 to 17 lakh mid-size SUVs. So here’s our Volkswagen Taigun first drive review.

Design

A good design is half the battle won and at the first glance, the Volkswagen Taigun looks like a winner with design inspiration from bigger Tiguan and T-Roc SUVs which means there’s a premiumness attached to the design, especially the large chrome lip at the front and connected tail lamps. Thankfully it doesn’t look as small as its sister the Skoda Kushaq thanks to these elements, despite having smaller dimensions than the rivals.

Then there are more design elements like the roof rails, blacked out tail lamps, integrated spoiler and much more to make it stand out of the crowd. Volkswagen is offering 5 colour options with the Taigun among which Curcuma yellow and Cherry Red are ones to look out for. Overall the SUV is not as big as some of the rivals, but is more premium than everyone else.

Volkswagen Taigun gets lot of chrome treatment. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Cabin

There’s something unique about the Volkswagen Taigun cabin, which is hard to describe in words. It’s simple, clutter free, high quality and more than anything, easy on eye. I really loved the Infotainment system design with unique casing and also the use of body colourd panels on the dashboard to add to the premium touch. But I am also missing a panoramic sunroof and an elaborate connected technology for easy driving.

What it gets however, is a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto is and Apple Carplay along with Volkswagen Connect app, but not with embedded sim, hence less functionalities. It also gets Ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with red colour that adds a sporty touch, and a 8-inch digital instrument cluster among other features.

Volkswagen Taigun dashboard layout. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Volkswagen also claims that the Taigun gets best-in-segment legroom thanks to the sculpted rear seats which have a nice holding effect. However, the shoulder room is not that good, while the headroom is good enough for a 6-ft tall passenger. The floor at the rear has a flat tunnel making it easy for 3 passengers to sit with ease, at least in legroom department.

It has a good overall practicality with enough cubbyholes to keep your usual stuff, while the seats are nice and comfortable for comfortable ride experience. As for the boot, it is amply deep to hold bags in the standing position isn’t very wide for stacking side to side big bags.

Volkswagen Taigun rear seating arrangement. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Safety wise, the Volkswagen Taigun gets 6 airbags, ESC, tyre pressure deflation warning, hill hold control among others and not to forget the German build quality.

Engine

Volkswagen is offering two engine options with the Taigun, both TSI petrol units - a bigger 1.5-litre TSI and a smaller 1.0-litre TSI, with no diesel engine on offer. The gearbox options includes a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed auto and a 7-speed DSG. The one we drove for our test drive review was the bigger 1.5-litre TSI with an output rated at 150 PS and 250 Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun gets 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster on top-spec model. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

But no numbers can actually define how good the Taigun feels to drive! If you have ever driven Taigun’s elder sister Tiguan, that’s the driving dynamics Volkswagen has managed to put in this small car. If not, think it as a perfect car if you love to drive a vehicle. The steering has nice feedback, the suspension tuned as per Indian roads soaking on almost all the bumps and the braking is on point as well.

Even the NVH levels are similar to a premium German car, refined and controlled we noise creeping in. The combination of cushiony seats with well tuned suspension adds a plush ride quality. As for the smaller 1.0-litre engine, we didn’t get a chance to have a go at it. But numbers wise, it gets 115 PS and 178 Nm output and there’s no DSG in it.

Volkswagen Taigun connected LED tail lamps. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Verdict

Volkswagen has played every trick in their arsenal to make the Taigun as attractive offering as they can. It looks splendid especially in the colour we drove (Cheery Red) and has an interesting cabin setup, but misses on certain key features. However, the driving dynamics are killer to say the least! I will stick out my neck to say it’s the best driver’s car not only in its segment, but a segment above. Whether or not it will survive our market, only time will tell and for that Volkswagen has to think radically different in terms of pricing. For now, I felt quite optimistic about the brand’s India 2.0 Strategy thanks to the Taigun.

