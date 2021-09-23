Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 10.50 Lakh

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun SUV in India at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the Volkswagen Taigun is the German auto giant’s major entry in the mid-size SUV segment and is the posterboy for VW’s India 2.0 Strategy focusing SUVW portfolio. The all-new Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, becoming the second car after Skoda Kushaq to be on this platform. The platform classifies a vehicle fit for Indian road standards. As per Volkswagen, already 12,221 customers have pre-booked the Taigun.

Here are the variant wise riving of the Volkswagen Taigun (all prices introductory, ex-showroom):

Dynamic Line (1.0-litre TSI)

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L Comfortline MT- Rs 10.50 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Highline MT- Rs 12.80 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Highline AT- Rs 14.10 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Topline MT- Rs 14.57 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Topline AT- Rs 15.91 Lakh

Performance Line (1.5-litre TSI)

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5L GT MT- Rs 15.00 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5L GT Plus 7DCT- Rs 17.50 Lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched with petrol engine option only. Customers will, however, find two variants of the petrol engine – the 1.0-lite turbocharged TSI and the 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI. Like many other manufacturers, Volkswagen is focusing on developing petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate a peak torque of 178Nm and 115 Ps of power, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will deliver 150Ps power with a peak of 250Nm torque. The two variants will be available in both manual, as well as automatic gearbox options. There’s also 7 -speed DCT on offer on the top spec model.

Arriving at appearances, the Volkswagen Taigun hones square-shaped LED headlamps, and neatly placed horizontal LED DRLs. The bumper comes with a tone duality and a mustache-like chrome grille, giving the car a robust yet elegant look. The car also has a faux silver plate at the belly of the bonnet.

Entering the interiors of the chassis, Volkswagen Taigun is loaded with features to compete with other compatible contenders. The vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats to provide utmost comfortability, and an electric sunroof with ambient lighting to give a touch of suave. Moreover, the Volkswagen vehicle is as safe as it is classy. The vehicle has a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.

Also Watch:

Volkswagen Taigun will go up against the giants like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and newly launched Skoda Kushaq, and entice customers in the mid-size SUV space that has picked up pace lately.

It gets 4 years/ 1 lakh km warranty and can we extended upto 7 years along with 4 years road side assistance. The packages to extend warranty starts at Rs 21,999. VW will also be offering six customized accessories package with the new Taigun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here