Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV to Launch in India Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]

Volkswagen is all set to launch its much awaited mid-size SUV in India today - the Volkswagen Taigun. The carline is developed on the indigenized version (MQB A0 IN) of Volkswagen Group’s globally renowned MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform. This ‘made-for-India’ new model will underpin a slew of models coming from the company in the future. Volkswagen Taigun plays a prominent role in brand’s 2.0 India Strategy. You can watch the live launch of the Volkswagen Taigun here-

Volkswagen Taigun comes with a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance to fit the purpose in India. The striking front end highlight the vehicle’s affiliation with the brands SUV family while also emphasizing the individuality of the new model. The long wheelbase, makes its spacious for occupants in the rear seats - a major advantage of the MQB A0 IN platform.

Inside the cabin, Volkswagen Taigun gets a uniquely shaped 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless charger, sunroof among other features.

There are two engine options to choose from - a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit, both getting an option of either 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Volkswagen Taigun is also high on safety with features like 6-airbags, ABS with EBD among others.

Once launched, Volkswagen Taigun will go up against the giants like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and newly launched Skoda Kushaq.

