Volkswagen Taigun SUV Gets a Price Hike, Now Costs More in India

German auto giant Volkswagen recently launched the mid-range SUV Taigun in India. The Taigun is already a hit among car lovers and people are ready to wait as long as 2 months. Volkswagen is offering the car in five trims – Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. Now, all the five variants of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV will now be costlier starting from Rs 4,300 to Rs 5,200.

The highest increase was witnessed in Comfortline, the base trim of the Taigun, where the price hike is Rs 5,200. The car will now be available for Rs 10,54,200. The top-end trim of the SUV, the GT Plus, is now costlier by Rs 4,300 which takes the overall price to Rs 17,54,200 (all prices ex-showroom), reports CarWale.

The Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India in the last week of September. The mid-range SUV is based on the MQB AO IN platform, which offers assistive features and systems found in high-end cars in compact vehicles.

Volkswagen Taigun’s powertrain comes in two options. The first is the 1-litre TSI engine that churns out 114bhp of power and a peak torque of 178Nm. This variant has a six-speed gearbox. The second option is the 1.5-litre TSI engine that produces 148bhp of power and peaks at a torque 250Nm. This one partners up with a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox. In the Indian auto market, the Taigun competes with cars like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and its DNA sibling, the Skoda Kushaq.

The automaker recently announced the launch of the five-seater Volkswagen Tiguan, the section sibling of Volkswagen Taigun. It hones the squared-off boxy design, along with multiple tweaks in its appearance. The car will debut in the Indian market on December 7. With a powerful engine, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting, the Volkswagen Tiguan makes a desirable option to choose from the company’s production line.

