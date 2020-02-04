Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled, 1st Product Under India 2.0 Project

Volkswagen has unveiled its first stab at the compact-SUV segment in India with the Taigun. The carline is developed on the indigenized version (MQB A0 IN) of Volkswagen Group’s globally renowned MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform. This ‘made-for-India’ new model will underpin a slew of models coming from the company in the future.

Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales said, “Today, we present the next big step for Volkswagen in India. The compact SUV is especially designed for this market keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian customer. We’re confident that this product offers a perfect combination of sportiness and sophistication, making it the right choice for our valued Indian customers.”

The car comes with a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance to fit the purpose in India. The striking front end highlight the vehicle’s affiliation with the brands SUV family while also emphasizing the individuality of the new model. The long wheelbase, makes its spacious for occupants in the rear seats - a major advantage of the MQB A0 IN platform.

Further, Jürgen Stackmann added, “India continues to remain an important market for Volkswagen. As a Group we’re investing € 1 billion in the Indian market, which reiterates our commitment to this region. World over, SUVs are gaining popularity among our customers, which is why we are introducing Volkswagen’s SUV offensive in India, this year.”

Commenting at the World Premiere of the compact SUV, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The product truly represents Volkswagen’s global SUV portfolio made specifically for the Indian market. The exterior and interior design language is created keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian customers. We are quite confident that the compact SUV will be a top contender for a prospective customer. With this world premiere, we’re optimistic about tactfully driving our India strategy and realizing our vision to become a sustainable brand with a 3% market share.”

