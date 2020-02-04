Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled, 1st Product Under India 2.0 Project

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform that has been tailored for India.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled, 1st Product Under India 2.0 Project
Volkswagen Taigun Concept. (Image source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has unveiled its first stab at the compact-SUV segment in India with the Taigun. The carline is developed on the indigenized version (MQB A0 IN) of Volkswagen Group’s globally renowned MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform. This ‘made-for-India’ new model will underpin a slew of models coming from the company in the future.

Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales said, “Today, we present the next big step for Volkswagen in India. The compact SUV is especially designed for this market keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian customer. We’re confident that this product offers a perfect combination of sportiness and sophistication, making it the right choice for our valued Indian customers.”

The car comes with a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance to fit the purpose in India. The striking front end highlight the vehicle’s affiliation with the brands SUV family while also emphasizing the individuality of the new model. The long wheelbase, makes its spacious for occupants in the rear seats - a major advantage of the MQB A0 IN platform.

Further, Jürgen Stackmann added, “India continues to remain an important market for Volkswagen. As a Group we’re investing € 1 billion in the Indian market, which reiterates our commitment to this region. World over, SUVs are gaining popularity among our customers, which is why we are introducing Volkswagen’s SUV offensive in India, this year.”

Commenting at the World Premiere of the compact SUV, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The product truly represents Volkswagen’s global SUV portfolio made specifically for the Indian market. The exterior and interior design language is created keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian customers. We are quite confident that the compact SUV will be a top contender for a prospective customer. With this world premiere, we’re optimistic about tactfully driving our India strategy and realizing our vision to become a sustainable brand with a 3% market share.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram