Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta Spec Comparison: Challenger to the Segment Leader

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will enter India’s hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. As the German manufacturer tries to tap into the popularity of the segment, a spec comparison with the segment leader was obviously called for. Hence, here’s how the new Volkswagen Taigun goes up against the Hyundai Creta on paper.

Volkswagen Taigun. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Volkswagen Taigun Design

Arriving at appearances, the Volkswagen Taigun hones square-shaped LED headlamps, and neatly placed horizontal LED DRLs. The bumper comes with a tone duality and a mustache-like chrome grille, giving the car a robust yet elegant look. The car also has a faux silver plate at the belly of the bonnet.

Then there are more design elements like the roof rails, blacked out tail lamps, integrated spoiler and much more to make it stand out of the crowd. Volkswagen is offering 5 colour options with the Taigun among which Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red are ones to look out for. Overall the SUV is not as big as some of the rivals, but is more premium than everyone else.

Hyundai Creta. (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai Creta Design

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a brand new design on the outside that falls in line with the same language that began with the Venue. It comes with three-part LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Volkswagen Taigun dashboard layout. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Volkswagen Taigun Interiors

On the inside, the Taigun gets a simple, clutter-free, high quality interiors and more than anything, easy on eye. Its gets a unique casing and also the use of body colourd panels on the dashboard to add to the premium touch. However, the car does miss out on a panoramic sunroof and an elaborate connected technology for easy driving.

What it gets however, is a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto is and Apple Carplay along with Volkswagen Connect app, but not with embedded sim, hence less functionalities. It also gets Ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with red colour that adds a sporty touch, and a 8-inch digital instrument cluster among other features.

Volkswagen also claims that the Taigun gets best-in-segment legroom thanks to the sculpted rear seats which have a nice holding effect. The floor at the rear has a flat tunnel making it easy for 3 passengers to sit with ease, at least in legroom department.

Hyundai Creta Inetriors. (Image source: News18.com)

Hyundai Creta Interior

The 2020 Hyundai Creta in its standard variant will come with a two-tone colour scheme of beige and black, similar to other Hyundai cars. Higher variants of the Creta will sport all-black colour scheme with red accents. Also on offer is a new flat-bottom steering wheel and metal pedals in the footwell. The cubbyhole in the car comes with a USB port and a wireless charging tray. The car also comes with a panoramic sunroof along with ambient lighting and 17-speaker Bose Audio system and a small digital display on the armrest for the rear passenger.

Volkswagen Taigun Engine

the car gets an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Hyundai Creta Engine

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Volkswagen Taigun Features

The vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats to provide utmost comfortability, and an electric sunroof with ambient lighting to give a touch of suave. Moreover, the Volkswagen vehicle is as safe as it is classy. The vehicle has a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.

Hyundai Creta Features

In its new avatar, the new Hyundai Creta comes with a host of new features. The car gets ventilated seats at the front, ambient lighting, electric parking brake and an air purifier. The new advanced Blue Link connectivity technology comes with over 50 functions in the new Creta. Unlike the previous version of the tech that was seen on the Venue, the new Blue Link on the Creta also comes with smartwatch integration as well.

In terms of safety, the car comes now comes with three driving modes Eco, Comfort and Sport with three terrain modes including Snow, Sand and Mud. Also on offer are features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), hill start assist and what Hyundai calls the Superstructure chassis.

