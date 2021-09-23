Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq Spec Comparison - Who's the Better Sibling?

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun SUV in India at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes as a sibling to the Skoda Kushaq having shared platforms and powertrain options. However, the similarities stop there. So we are going to take a closer look at how the two cars got head to head on paper.

Volkswagen Taigun Design

Arriving at appearances, the Volkswagen Taigun hones square-shaped LED headlamps, and neatly placed horizontal LED DRLs. The bumper comes with a tone duality and a mustache-like chrome grille, giving the car a robust yet elegant look. The car also has a faux silver plate at the belly of the bonnet.

Then there are more design elements like the roof rails, blacked out tail lamps, integrated spoiler and much more to make it stand out of the crowd. Volkswagen is offering 5 colour options with the Taigun among which Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red are ones to look out for. Overall the SUV is not as big as some of the rivals, but is more premium than everyone else.

Skoda Kushaq Design

If we talk about design, the Kushaq has a lot of similarities to the Vision IN concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and retains the signature, bold Skoda grille. All over, it has several cuts and creases meant to give it a sharp and muscular look and at the back, it gets large LED tail lamps as well.

Volkswagen Taigun Interiors

On the inside, the Taigun gets a simple, clutter-free, high quality interiors and more than anything, easy on eye. Its gets a unique casing and also the use of body colourd panels on the dashboard to add to the premium touch. However, the car does miss out on a panoramic sunroof and an elaborate connected technology for easy driving.

What it gets however, is a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto is and Apple Carplay along with Volkswagen Connect app, but not with embedded sim, hence less functionalities. It also gets Ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with red colour that adds a sporty touch, and a 8-inch digital instrument cluster among other features.

Volkswagen also claims that the Taigun gets best-in-segment legroom thanks to the sculpted rear seats which have a nice holding effect. The floor at the rear has a flat tunnel making it easy for 3 passengers to sit with ease, at least in legroom department.

Skoda Kushaq Interiors

The one word that comes to your mind when you step inside the cabin of the Kushaq, is premium. You get elements like a Piano black finish and textured materials on the dashboard and a few other elements like a neatly laid out semi-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Now, on the basis of its customer research, Skoda has done away with any sort of buttons and knobs for its AC controls, instead, there is a soft-touch panel, that in our opinion have too small of touch buttons that are a little distracting to use while driving. The cabin also has little nuggets of thoughtfulness like a ticket holder on the A-Pillar and an extra pocket on the rear seat pocket to keep your phone.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq Engine

Both the cars share the same engines, which is a an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen Taigun Features

The vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats to provide utmost comfortability, and an electric sunroof with ambient lighting to give a touch of suave. Moreover, the Volkswagen vehicle is as safe as it is classy. The vehicle has a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.

Skoda Kushaq Features

The Skoda Kushaq gets a two-spoke Skoda steering wheel and gets features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, ambient lighting, sunroof, in-car Wi-Fi and ventilated front seats. Coming to safety, it gets six airbags, auto headlamps and wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC and hill start assist.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here