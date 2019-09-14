Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Volkswagen Teases ID. 4 in Frankfurt Wrapped in Vaporwave Camouflage

The tentatively named ID.4 is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show wrapped in vaporware-style camouflage and stationed behind a frosty glass panel skewing the view of the concept SUV.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 14, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen Teases ID. 4 in Frankfurt Wrapped in Vaporwave Camouflage
2018 Crozz concept. (Image source: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

Just a day after Volkswagen officially took the psychedelic wraps off the all-electric ID.3 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the company teased "The next ID," covered in kaleidoscopic camouflage and further obscured by a frosted panel.

On Monday, Volkswagen finally unveiled the fully electric ID.3 after months of teasing and years of presenting concept versions of the model. On Tuesday, just one day after revealing the compact hatch, the company officially began teasing the next ID.

The tentatively named ID.4 is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show wrapped in vaporware-style camouflage and stationed behind a frosty glass panel skewing the view of the concept SUV.

Back in 2017, VW debuted the ID Crozz crossover concept at Auto Shanghai announcing that the model is part of a "new fleet of electric vehicles that will start full production in 2020." There's a good chance that this foreshadowed ID.4 will be the latest version -- possibly the production version -- of the Crozz.

According to the 2017 press release, the SUV, built on the same MEB platform as the ID.3, generates 302 hp, has a top speed of 112 mph and can travel over 300 miles on a single charge.

Over the next few months, VW is sure to be teasing the ID.4 more and more until its (probable) late 2020 production launch.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram