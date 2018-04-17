English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Volkswagen Tests Autonomous Parking at Hamburg Airport
No matter how people feel about the prospect of driverless vehicles in general, and whether or not they want to continue to drive themselves because they enjoy it, most people will probably still like the idea of a car that parks itself.
Volkswagen autonomous parking in action at Hamburg Airport. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Volkswagen Group is now carrying out advanced testing at Hamburg airport of a self-parking system for its VW, Porsche and Audi vehicle ranges that could be available as soon as 2020. It's obviously an important step on the road to fully autonomous vehicles, but this element of autonomy is likely to be available to buy a long time before fully driverless models become available.
No matter how people feel about the prospect of driverless vehicles in general, and whether or not they want to continue to drive themselves because they enjoy it, most people will probably still like the idea of a car that parks itself. And we're not talking here about one of those systems where at the push of a button the car can take control of the wheel and navigate into a space you're alongside of when you're sitting in it. This is a system where you leave the vehicle to go and find a space on its own and park in it.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
Volkswagen Group's Chief Digital Officer, Johann Jungwirth, says of the system: "Autonomous parking can make an important contribution to creating convenient, stress-free mobility for our customers. We, therefore, want to democratize the technology and make it accessible to as many people as possible."
This unique technology being tested in Hamburg is based on a car park map that the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles use to navigate their way to a parking space all on their own. Navigation is facilitated with the help of simple pictorial markers that have been installed in the multi-story car park. The big advantage of this system is this it can effectively be used in any car park, and is expected to become available for the first customers in selected multi-story parking lots from the start of the next decade.
Also Read: KTM RC390 Takes on Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a Tug-of-War [Video]
VW's autonomous parking system is now being demonstrated publicly for the first time in Hamburg, having now got to the point where it has left the research lab and is at an advanced stage of its development.
At the moment the testing is being restricted to a selected multi-story parking lot in an exclusive traffic flow, i.e., in separate areas of the car park where people don't have general access. Once enough testing of that type has been completed, the developers will move onwards to testing in mixed traffic environments. The eventual goal is for the system to be able to park autonomously in all parking lots including public ones such as those outside supermarkets.
Also Watch: Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) | Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Also Watch
No matter how people feel about the prospect of driverless vehicles in general, and whether or not they want to continue to drive themselves because they enjoy it, most people will probably still like the idea of a car that parks itself. And we're not talking here about one of those systems where at the push of a button the car can take control of the wheel and navigate into a space you're alongside of when you're sitting in it. This is a system where you leave the vehicle to go and find a space on its own and park in it.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
Volkswagen Group's Chief Digital Officer, Johann Jungwirth, says of the system: "Autonomous parking can make an important contribution to creating convenient, stress-free mobility for our customers. We, therefore, want to democratize the technology and make it accessible to as many people as possible."
This unique technology being tested in Hamburg is based on a car park map that the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles use to navigate their way to a parking space all on their own. Navigation is facilitated with the help of simple pictorial markers that have been installed in the multi-story car park. The big advantage of this system is this it can effectively be used in any car park, and is expected to become available for the first customers in selected multi-story parking lots from the start of the next decade.
Also Read: KTM RC390 Takes on Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a Tug-of-War [Video]
VW's autonomous parking system is now being demonstrated publicly for the first time in Hamburg, having now got to the point where it has left the research lab and is at an advanced stage of its development.
At the moment the testing is being restricted to a selected multi-story parking lot in an exclusive traffic flow, i.e., in separate areas of the car park where people don't have general access. Once enough testing of that type has been completed, the developers will move onwards to testing in mixed traffic environments. The eventual goal is for the system to be able to park autonomously in all parking lots including public ones such as those outside supermarkets.
Also Watch: Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) | Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More