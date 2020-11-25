Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review: More Seats and Space in this SUV, But is it Better Value?

This is the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and it’s all about space. It gets two new seats, is longer than before and has a new petrol engine, but does it lose out on the essence that the Volkswagen Tiguan has been known for all this while?

Let’s first talk about the design of the car. It is basically identical to the older Tiguan in almost every way with the main visible difference being the lack of body cladding that is missing all around the car. Honestly, I like it this way because the Tiguan now looks more premium and does not feel like it is trying hard to be a bulky SUV. There’s a smart use of chrome and since the wheelbase and the overall length of the car is longer than before, the AllSpace has a more commanding road presence.

And the subtle changes continue on to the inside as well. You are greeted with a familiar cabin – straight cut lines, dark theme, very business-y – that’s how the Tiguan has always been and the build quality is fantastic.

You have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is great to use but you also get an all-new, all-digital instrument cluster. This is a fantastic unit with great colours and graphics and it makes you feel like you are in a more expensive car. Overall, the Tiguan AllSpace feels really nice when you are seated at the front.

The Tiguan AllSpace is loaded to the brim with features too. It gets things like cruise control, Apple Carplay and Android Auto support, automatic headlamps and wipers, 2-way adjustable headrests for the front passengers, hill descent control and hill start assist, an 8-speaker music system and loads of compartment spaces all around the cabin.

Coming to the second-row seats of the Tiguan AllSpace, the first thing you will notice is that the visibility is fantastic. You have large glass panels, a big panoramic sunroof, both of which let a lot of light into the cabin making it feel airy and spacious.

Speaking of spacious, setting the driver seat as per my height, which for reference is 5’10”, and I had a lot of legroom on my disposal with enough headroom as well. The seating position is comfortable, you get a USB charging socket, you get your own rear AC vents and of course, you get adjustable trays which are located at the back of the front seats which allow you to get some work done or have a meal.

Coming to the boot, with all the seats up, you get a modest 230 litres of space. But if you fold down the last and middle row of seats, it can go all the way to over 1200 litres and that is massive.

Now, coming to the new and perhaps one of the biggest changes on the car – the new last row of seats. In order to get there, you have to pull the middle row seat forward through a lever that’s under the seat and then make your way to the last row. However, you’ll need another person to slide the seat back because while seated at the last row, you cannot reach that lever which slides the seat front and back.

In terms of space in the last row of seats, I simply did not have enough to sit there even for 5 minutes. It was really cramped. So, it is best for kids, small kids. But nothing more than that.

Now that we’ve talked about the exteriors, the interiors, the cabin space and some of the features that the car gets, it’s time to talk about how the Tiguan is to drive because its driving capabilities were the differentiating factor for the car among the other SUVs available in this price bracket.

In the Tiguan AllSpace, the diesel engine is gone. What you get instead is a brand new 2.0-litre TSI 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. And since there is only one variant on offer, you only get the choice of one gearbox which is the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

And boy, is this a good gearbox.

Volkswagen usually always knocks it out of the park with their drivetrains and it is no different with the AllSpace either. The refinement levels are unmatched and there is linear performance delivery whenever you ask for it. The engine is happy to rev all the way to 6,500 RPM and sounds rather sporty when you go for it. The gearbox is quick and gets the gears right in almost all circumstances. The addition of paddle shifters only makes the experience that much better.

You also have several drive modes to choose from which, in theory, allow you to go off-road but the suspension setup is a bit on the stiffer side and we would recommend not doing anything extreme with the AllSpace. Other than that, there’s hardly any situation where you would want more from the car.

Now, we know there is everything to know about the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace barring one thing – the price which determines the value for money that a car brings to the table. And at Rs 33.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan AllSpace is expensive, there’s no covering that up.

Also, the Tiguan now competes with a lot more SUVs than the original Tiguan did as you have got the Mahindra Alturas G4, the Ford Endeavour, the Toyota Fortuner and the newly introduced MG Gloster SUV competing with the Volkswagen. But amongst these SUVs, the reason for buying the Tiguan AllSpace actually remains the same as it was for buying the Tiguan when that came out.

If you want a car that you will love to drive and you want a good feature-loaded and well-built SUV, then the Tiguan AllSpace delivers on that. The fact that it now comes with two more seats is only icing on the cake.