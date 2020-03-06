Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace SUV Launched at Rs 33.12 Lakh in India

Volkswagen India has launched the first of the promised four SUVs that will come from their stable into the Indian market over the course of the next two years, which is the Tiguan Allspace that is priced at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the bigger, seven-seater version of the Tiguan SUV – the car that this model will replace. Also, the Tiguan will be offered in limited numbers in our market as it is a part of the Volkswagen group’s strategy that is aimed at making the most of the new, relaxed norms for cars that are imported as Completely Built Units (CBU). As part of this, an automaker can import up to 2,500 units of CBU vehicles in India without the need for homologation. And since the Volkswagen group consists of Skoda, Volkswagen and Audi, the Tiguan Allspace will be sharing a specific quota out of the 2,500 units.

Speaking on the launch, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Tiguan Allspace is one of our most successful carlines globally and we’re extremely delighted to launch the car for our Indian customers. It is the first SUV that is being launched under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer.”

The Tiguan Allspace is about Rs 5 lakh more expensive as compared to the base model of the Tiguan SUV that it replaces and in return for that increase in price, you are now getting a car that has a longer wheelbase and measure longer in length as well, which allows it to add another row of seats making it a 7-seater.

The Tiguan Allspace will be available in only a single variant which offers features like LED headlights and DRLs, panoramic sunroof, hands-free boot opening, fully-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and a touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers. On the safety front, the Allspace gets 7 airbags, ABS with ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a reverse camera.

Powering the Allspace is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque and comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

