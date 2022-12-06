Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition Launched at Rs 33.49 Lakh in India

Volkswagen India has launched the Tiguan Exclusive Edition at a sticker price of Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The ‘Exclusive Edition’ comes with a plethora of cosmetic enhancements and new features while mechanically retaining the same powertrain-transmission setup as the standard version.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition boasts of load sill protection at the rear while other styling elements include 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver wheels, aluminum pedals and dynamic hubcaps. The Exclusive Edition badging is visible at the outside as well as inside the cabin. It is available in two color schemes namely Pure White and Oryx White.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car."

Some of the notable features in the Tiguan Exclusive Edition include LED matrix headlights with IQ, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control, panoramic sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control.

The safety features onboard the Exclusive Edition SUV are six airbags, anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head- rests at rear and 3-point seat belts. Furthermore, there is an advanced reverse camera with 4 different views for the driver along with drive assist technologies.

Under the bonnet, Volkswagen Tiguan has a 2.0L TSI petrol engine which delivers top power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with 4MOTION technology while it returns a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified). “Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium- ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features," added Gupta.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition will be available across 155 sales touchpoints present in 116 cities across India.

