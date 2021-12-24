Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift - First Drive Review: A Class Apart

Another new day brings another new SUV. Now, we already had the Tiguan earlier with us but then, it came with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Then we had the Allspace, which was basically a seven-seat version of the Tiguan, and now we have the five-seater version back again. But, this time, it comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. VW has made some other updates as well, so let’s dive right into it.

On the outside, there’s a new front fascia with sleeker LED headlamps, a reworked front & rear bumper and an updated front grille. Then there’s the new 18-inch alloy wheels, Tiguan lettering at back and new LED elements in the taillamps.

On the inside, VW has done away with the traditional buttons for the aircon and gone instead with a touch-operated system. Oh, and the steering wheel is new too, with VW’s new logo right in the middle of it all. Now that we’re here, I must say this updated Tiguan is a nice place to be in. Sure, it’s got this all-black interior but it feels solid and safe. That 10-inch instrument panel looks so well laid out and this 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system feels very intuitive to use. Although, a wireless charger would have been a nice addition, in my opinion. There’s a tactic or feel all around and VW-ness, I’m happy to report is very much present. But, what’s the news in the back seat?

It’s good news, of course, the space in the second row is more than ample and there’s a big boot in the back, thanks to the fact that this is only a five-seater. This fairly large panoramic sunroof and this rear quarter glass just add to the sense of space. But, as the cliche goes, let’s get to the heart of the matter.

And that is this 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine which produces 190hp and 320Nm. This motor is mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox and comes with VW’s four-wheel-drive system. In fact, there’s even a terrain selection button that allows you to choose between three different settings. Now, do note, that the Allspace was almost 60 kilograms heavier than this current Tiguan. So, does it make a difference?

In short, yes. On the go, the updated Tiguan feels a lot livelier than before. The power delivery is sprightly and smooth, and the RPM meter pulls cleanly all the way up to the 6,000 rpm mark. There are even three different driving modes that slightly alter the performance. Ride quality is quite excellent, with the Tiguan soaking up bad roads with relative ease. However, there is a loud thud while going over the larger potholes at city speeds. The seven-speed DSG gearbox also deserves praise for seamless shifts. There’s even a manual mode and paddle shifters to make things a little more fun. The Tiguan also feels a lot more agile in the corners compared to the Allspace, and, is undoubtedly the best handler in its segment. Overall, another driver’s delight from VW.

Now that you know all about the Tiguan facelift, here’s the most important bit. It costs Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it quite pricey compared to its petrol-powered rivals Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. However, the Citroen C5 Aircross, which only has a Diesel engine, is similarly priced. But, here’s the thing - none of the cars I just mentioned drive quite as the Tiguan can. So, if you want an SUV that does not drive like a typical, this is your best bet.

