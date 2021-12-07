Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 31.99 Lakh

After unveiling the Tiguan facelift earlier this year, Volkswagen India has launched the car in India with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Tiguan is built on the globally renowned MQB platform and will come with a host of changes, especially in the design department, compared to the seven-seater Tiguan AllSpace. Mind you, the Tiguan facelift will be a five-seater and, additionally, come with VW’s all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Furthermore, the new generation Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission, pretty much the same as the AllSpace before it. Those interested in VW’s upcoming SUV can register their interest either on the official website or the closest dealership. Once it does arrive, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, so expect pricing to be around the 25-lakh range.

The Tiguan will come as a 5-seater mid-size SUV with updated styling more in line with the brand’s current design language. If we are talking features, then the SUV gets LED Matrix headlights and LED DRLs, new fog lamps and slimmer LED taillights.

Also Watch:

On the inside, the Tiguan comes equipped with the virtual cockpit, Vienna leather seats, 30 shades of ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, expansive panoramic sunroof, and illuminated gear knob. The car also gets a new touchscreen infotainment system, that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, driver-side electric seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.