Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Crosses 6 Million Mark Globally, Becomes Best-Selling Car for the Brand

In spring 2020, the Volkswagen Tiguan broke the production barrier of six million units. A total of 910,926 units of the SUV were manufactured in 2019 alone. This makes the Tiguan the best-selling car in the Volkswagen brand and Group.

On average, a brand new Tiguan rolled off the production line every 35 seconds in one of the company’s Tiguan factories last year. The world première of the first generation of the SUV took place at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt back in 2007. Later that year, the first Tiguan came onto the market. In 2008, Volkswagen manufactured more than 150,000 units of the Tiguan, which was available with all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive.

The second generation of the Tiguan arrived on the market in April 2016. The SUV was now constructed using the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB) for the first time. The product line was revamped again in 2017 with the debut of a second Tiguan Model– an XL version with a wheelbase extended by 110 mm, up to seven seats, and a bespoke design. The new version of the vehicle body gave the product line another major boost – 55% of all Tiguan models leaving the production line now have a long wheelbase.

