English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen to Halt Operations in Iran: Bloomberg
The accord was reached after weeks of talks between the German auto giant and the administration of President Donald Trump.
File photo of the Volkswagen logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Volkswagen has bowed to American pressure stemming from the US rejection of the multi-party nuclear deal and will end almost all business in Iran, Bloomberg News reported. The accord was reached after weeks of talks between the German auto giant and the administration of President Donald Trump, said Richard Grenell, the US Ambassador to Germany, according to Bloomberg.
VW will still be able to do some business in Iran under a humanitarian exception, Bloomberg added. In May, Trump pulled the US out of the deal it reached with Iran and five other countries in 2015. That accord lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.
Now, the US is reimposing those sanctions. Bloomberg said VW has scrapped plans it announced in July last year to sell cars in Iran for the first time in 17 years. Volkswagen had recently announced that it would end production of its iconic Beetle cars in 2019.
VW will still be able to do some business in Iran under a humanitarian exception, Bloomberg added. In May, Trump pulled the US out of the deal it reached with Iran and five other countries in 2015. That accord lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.
Now, the US is reimposing those sanctions. Bloomberg said VW has scrapped plans it announced in July last year to sell cars in Iran for the first time in 17 years. Volkswagen had recently announced that it would end production of its iconic Beetle cars in 2019.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...