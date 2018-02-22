Volkswagen to Make World Premiere of the I.D. VIZZION at Geneva Motor Show 2018

Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION Concept cabin. (Image: Volkswagen)

After presenting the first all-electric vehicles of the new I.D. Family models , the Volkswagen brand is now showing, for the first time, a concept of an autonomously driving automobile. The new I.D. VIZZION concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. Family. With its innovative technology, fully-automated operating concept and elegant form, the premium class saloon is showing the direction Volkswagen is taking in the technology and design of its future electric models.Inside the I.D. VIZZION, engineers have systematically exploited the potentials of autonomous driving. The ‘digital chauffeur’ with its many assistance systems assumes control of the vehicle – without a steering wheel or visible controls. For the ‘driver’ and passengers this signifies a new dimension of safety and comfort.The concept car drives, steers and navigates autonomously in traffic, enabling passengers to freely structure their time during the drive. A virtual host, with which passengers communicate via voice and gesture control, knows the personal preferences of the vehicle guests – thanks to complete embedding into the digital eco-system – and it adapts to each of them individually.The system power of the 5.11 metre long I.D. VIZZION is 225 kW. Its top speed is 180 km/h. The 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries enable a driving range of up to 665 kilometres when braking regeneration is factored in. Based on its intelligent management, the two electric motors cooperate with maximum efficiency and drive all four wheels of the saloon.By 2025, the brand plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models. Starting in 2020, the I.D.2 will launch as an electric car in the compact class; this will be followed, at short intervals, by a new electric SUV – the I.D. CROZZ3 – and the I.D. BUZZ4 which is a spacious saloon.