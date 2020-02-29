Volkswagen to Present Products With a Live Online Stream After Cancellation of 2020 Geneva Motor Show

The global outbreak of Coronavirus has forced Swiss authorities to cancel the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Among a slew of manufacturers which were expected to showcase their products will be affected with the recent announcement. German auto giant Volkswagen, in light of the same, has stated that it welcomes the decision of the Geneva State Council to cancel this year’s, Geneva Motor Show. In addition to this, the company also announced that it will present its products that were meant to be showcased at Switzerland, through an online stream. "This is a decision in the interests of the health and safety of all participants and employees. As an alternative to the originally scheduled press conference on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 9.10 am, the Volkswagen brand will showcase its automotive innovations in an online stream."

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Brand, and Dr. Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Technical Development, will be presenting the new Touareg R with plug-in hybrid technology and the eighth generation of the Golf GTI2 for the very first time. You can stream the event by clicking on these words.