Volkswagen to Soon Launch Tiguan Facelift, Taigun in India; SUVW Strategy Unveiled: Interview

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India recently announced that the latest generation of their global bestseller, the Volkswagen Tiguan, will be the fourth SUV under its SUVW Strategy for India. With this announcement, Volkswagen India has now showcased its complete range of SUVs for the Indian market for the year 2021. Additionally, Volkswagen India is set to introduce the second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace SUVs as well.

We recently met with Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India to understand the new SUV offensive, upcoming products, SARVOTTAM 2.0 strategy and much more.

The company also said that they are gearing up for their biggest launch of 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun, the first product based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Staying aligned to the SUVW strategy, the brand has undertaken several initiatives that will be implemented and executed in phases in the coming months.

Introduced in 2020, the T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace received a positive response in the Indian market. T-Roc which was launched in March 2020, was sold out within two months of unlock in India. The increasing demand from the customers for both the SUVs, motivated Volkswagen to introduce the second batch of T-Roc and 7-seater Tiguan Allspace.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2021 is an important year for the brand as we fulfil our promise of introducing four-new SUVs. We’ve been working relentlessly towards strengthening our existing offerings and our upcoming products, the Taigun and Tiguan will further enhance our presence in the Indian market. The customers’ demand for different body styles is on the rise and we look forward to contributing to meeting this growing demand in India with our strong, reliable and sustainable product strategy.”

