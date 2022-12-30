Volkswagen to Unveil All-New Electric Car at CES 2023, Could be the ID.Aero with 620 Km Range

German carmaker Volkswagen is all set to unveil a new electric car at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas and is scheduled to take place on January 3. Volkswagen’s display will be showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center at the Tech East booth in CP-5 from January 5 to 8.

The CES has increasingly evolved into a very automotive focussed trade fair. So, it really isn’t surprising that Volkswagen will showcase its latest offering in the EV segment at CES. Reports suggest that Volkswagen will unveil a camouflaged version of their upcoming EV. Moreover, the company will also announce its official name.

Volkswagen has already announced that it will be producing the ID.Aero as a premium midsize sedan and an SUV called the ID.8. It could be possible that their upcoming EV could be the camouflaged version of the ID. Aero electric sedan. However, an entirely new EV (possibly the ID.7 Tourer) cannot be ruled out either.

Reportedly, Volkswagen has planned to showcase a close-to-production version of the ID. Aero sedan at their display. This car will be based on VW’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform and will be launched in the second half of 2023.

The ID. Aero sedan car will boast of an extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space, and a luxurious interior. The highly-anticipated sedan would be Volkswagen’s next global car model for Europe, China, and the United States. It is expected that the ID. Aero sedan will come with a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery that will give it a range of up to 620 km (WLTP).

Auto enthusiasts are also excited to see Volkswagen’s ID.4 and the European version of the ID. Buzz at the CES 2023.

