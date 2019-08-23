Volkswagen to Unveil New Logo at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Volkswagen will unveil a redesigned logo as part of its major rebranding at 2019 Frankfurt motor show, reported Autocar, adding that the unveiling of the logo will coincide with the launch of the new VW ID 3 electric hatchback. ID 3 is the first production vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group's full-electric MEB platform. The logo called the New Volkswagen has been developed to make the brand appear "significantly younger, more digital and more modern," the report said. Developed for over three years, the logo is rooted in the changes made by Volkswagen following the Dieselgate emissions scandal.

According to Autocar, the first vehicle to go on sale bearing the new logo of Volkswagen will be the eighth-generation Golf, which is scheduled for launch later this year and be available in the markets in early 2020. The new logo of Volkswagen is developed entirely in-house by the automaker and retains the letters V and W in a circle in a simpler, two-dimensional design, the report said, adding that the new logo will be presented on cars in gloss white on a black background. It is said that the new logo may change to a red hue in future GTI models.

According to Autocar report, Volkswagen marketing boss Jochen Sengpiehl said that the current ‘3D’ logo had “become a bit heavy, somewhat immobile, especially in today’s digital era”. The current logo of Volkswagen has been in use since 2010. “The new logo has been reduced to its essential components. It's flat, open, full of contrast and clearly perceived. The new logo is not just a logo but an icon.” Sengpiehl was quoted saying by Autocar. He also added that a particular focus had been placed on how the logo would appear in digital form.

The redesigning of the logo will also include a new typeface and the addition of light blue alongside white and dark blue as Volkswagen’s official brand colours. Autocar report mentioned that chief operating officer of Volkswagen, Ralf Brandstätter has said that the new logo is the “logical consequence” of changes the firm has undergone in the wake of Dieselgate; including a heavy focus on electrification and reducing its CO2 emissions. The automaker has also simplified its product range, introduced greater regional focus and reduced the number of parts used in production.

“What began as a fundamental crisis turned out to be a catalyst for the transformation of Volkswagen,” said Brandstätter. “Now it’s time to boldly move forward. We plan to be the world market leader in electric mobility by 2025, which means selling one million EVs per year by then. Volkswagen is on its way to emissions-free mobility for all. It’s our mindset, not a claim in advertising,” Ralf Brandstätter was quoted saying by Autocar. “We want to make mobility emissions-free for everyone. It’s not going to happen overnight,” he added.

According to the report, Volkswagen, as part of its restructuring, is also rethinking how it works with dealers. Volkswagen has renegotiated contracts with European dealers to deal with them more directly and will use digital platforms largely in the future, the report added. Volkswagen new logo will be shown in public at the Frankfurt motor show, and will simultaneously be installed at its headquarters in Wolfsburg. Over the next couple of years, the new logo of Volkswagen will be rolled out across more than 10,000 dealers in 171 markets, with the automaker estimating that a total of 70,000 logos will be replaced, the report said.

