Volkswagen Vento, Polo Turbo Variants Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 6.99 Lakh

Volkswagen has launched the Turbo edition of its flagship models – Polo & Vento. The special edition Polo & Vento are now available in a Comfortline variant, powered by Volkswagen’s compact, powerful & efficient 1.0l Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) technology mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Turbo edition Polo & Vento Comfortline TSI MT will be available to customers at an attractive offer price of Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh respectively.

Adding a sport appeal to the exteriors & interiors, the turbo edition will adorn a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, fender badge and sporty seat covers. Further, enhancing the cabin comfort, both the carlines offers the climatronic air-conditioning feature.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Accessibility is at the core of Volkswagen and it’s our constant endeavor to offer customers the ability to experience safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience. With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous & striking enhancements on our popular product offerings - Polo & Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.”

Prospective customers can book the Turbo edition Polo & Vento online through the Volkswagen India website or through the nearest dealership. The two carlines come in a 6-speed manual transmission mated to 1.0l TSI engine offering a peak power and torque of 81 kW@5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm@1750-4000 rpm respectively. The Turbo edition is available on all colors as offered on the Polo and Vento.