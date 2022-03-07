Volkswagen Virtus India Unveil Scheduled For Tomorrow - Here's All You Need to Know

There’s an all-new sedan coming from Volkswagen based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform. It is scheduled to be unveiled tomorrow, and, will be called the Virtus. Since it falls under the VW Group, the upcoming Virtus sedan will share a lot in common with the recently launched Skoda Slavia. This includes the underpinnings, engines, features and a whole lot more. One thing which will not be common, however, will be the design language, variants and pricing. Although the pricing will not be shared tomorrow, one can expect a slight premium over the Slavia, since this has been the case with the Kushaq and Taigun, which too, are based on the aforementioned platform.

The VW Virtus is already sold internationally and the unveil tomorrow will serve as an update to the global models. It will be arriving in India first, as a brand new product from the German automaker. It will come with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI motor and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI motor. Both engines will be available with a six-speed manual transmission, but, the automatic transmissions will differ, just like the Slavia. The 1.0-litre will come with a six-speed torque converter unit and the 1.5-litre with the famed seven-speed DSG. It’s likely that Volkswagen will bring the GT badge to the Virtus as well, albeit in the 1.5-litre equipped version. There’s a slight chance that the suspension setup is slightly tuned more for handling than the Slavia.

In terms of dimensions, the Virtus is expected to be similar to the Slavia which measures 4,541mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1,487mm tall. The Slavia also has the longest wheelbase in its segment at 2,651mm. As far as features are concerned, the Volkswagen Virtus will come with similar equipment to the Slavia. This includes connected car tech, digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags and a whole lot more, especially on the top-end variants.

The biggest differentiator between the Slavia and the Virtus will be the design language. Apart from a few shared body panels, the VW Virtus will boast of a new front grille, headlamps and front & rear bumper. In fact, the front fascia as a whole will be completely different. However, do note that the Virtus does seem like a successor to the Vento in that regard, just in terms of the exterior. While the Slavia took a whole new route in comparison to the Rapid, the Virtus seems like a more grown-up version of the outgoing Vento.

