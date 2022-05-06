Volkswagen Virtus Review: Reminding Us That Lost Tale Of a Good Sedan

A kid with crayons will draw a car with a boot. That’s probably the easiest way to describe how important sedans are. And while we can all agree that, in the past decade or so, SUVs have eaten up into its popularity, and dominated the sales charts and garages, sedans still matter. Luckily, we are seeing that trend on the rise. Sedans, like the underdog getting up in 12th round after a menacing beating, is making a comeback and the products are making us grin. Volkswagen obeyed the regime and decided to bring to India, the Virtus. The replacement to the Vento and a sibling to the Skoda Slavia. So what does it hold at heart, does it have what it takes to bear the burden making a forgotten segment great again? We dig in.

Design

During our drive, we managed to get our hands on both the 1.0-litre TSI and the top-spec 1.5-litre GT variant.

The GT

The Virtus’ overall design language speaks volumes in terms of road presence. For a sedan, the car comes with prominent muscular lines along the shoulder, combine this with the beefed-up bonnet and bumpers and the result is a sedan that will definitely turn a few heads. The GT variant gets blacked out alloys and red brake callipers. Also, a blacked-out roof and who has ever complained about a blacked-out roof? There are a bunch of very attractive paint schemes including the Cherry Red that you see here that looks just beautiful.

Now, the Virtus is the same as Slavia in the bone. But from the sides, Volkswagen has managed to keep the silhouette distinctive and unique. We appreciate that. The Virtus comes as the longest car in its segment with an impressive ground clearance of 179mm, a bonus point for rough city rides and slightly off-the tarmac tales.

At the rear, the sporty elements continue in the form of smoked taillights and a blacked-out spoiler. The sporty elements does more than just distinguish the GT from the lesser Virtus. It gives a sense of speed that will appeal greatly to an enthusiast.

The TSI

The TSI variant stands as the entry point and the more accessible area of the Virtus lineup. In terms of design, the car is everything that the GT is minus the blacked out and the red bits. However, it is a great thing to note, whether a GT or not, the Virtus does manage to impress you from every and any angle possible.

Interiors

It has been said before and I will say it again, Volkswagen interiors never fail to impress. The interior of the Virtus is no different from the previous Volkswagen cars that we have seen. The tale is still German, with superior fit and finish and easy on the eyes.

Volkswagen’s decision to depart from the current fad of the layered dash and a floating infotainment system must be called bold. Instead, the car gets neatly squared-off AC vents, a neat-looking dash with piano finish elements and a neatly integrated infotainment system tilted towards the driver. Speaking of which, getting the techno stuff out of the way, the car gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the driver, there is a fully-digital instrument cluster that reads out the vitals without any unnecessary clutter.

The Virtus gets a hefty amount of features as well. A few of which must be mentioned are wireless charging and an automatic sunroof. Also ventilated seats, which we thought could have been a bit more powerful. But the story of a typical sedan doesn’t end at the first row of seats. At the back, the Virtus fails us a sedan punching into the SUV segment in terms of space. The legroom is generous and the headroom proves to be more than sufficient as well.

Performance and Drive Quality

Now the Polo was a favourite for the enthusiasts and the Vento precedes Virtus. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it has got multiple shoes to fill. Beginning with the GT variant that comes with the top-rung 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at its heart outputting 150hp and 250Nm of torque. However, the engine aside, this variant solely comes with the 7-speed DSG that petrolheads have adored before. We have seen the same engine in the Polo and the Vento and the characters that made it such a darling has been retained in the Virtus as well. The 7-speed DSG proved to be an enthusiastic unit that prefers staying up in the higher gears. At 80kmph, the car quickly climbs up to the seventh gear keeping the revs at as low as 1600-1700rpm. However, the rubber-band effect at low speeds that we used to see in its predecessors has been ironed out and the car is much more forgiving at low speeds. The spread of power is linear and the 190kmph top-speed does not seem like a distant claim.

Now the 1.0-litre TSI is the more accessible variant and it comes with an option of manual and a torque converter. In our time, we drove the torque converter, considering that’s where the brand expectations lie as well. In itself, the 1.0-litre TSI proves to be a serine engine. Picture this, after grinding for 12 hours at your office desk, the 1.0-litre Virtus will make the tedious commute into something enjoyable. This is also the best variant to be chauffeured around in. Now in comparison to the GT, the TSI might be a tad bit slower but is as quick as any other car on the road.

On an open stretch of road, the 1.0-litre might not keep the rest at its tail, but it proves to be the perfect cruising machine where you can smoothly surf on the thick spread of mid-range torque. Combine this with the torque converter that doesn’t mind pushing the revs to the redline and coming down a few cogs, you have yourself an exciting car.

The Virtus feels plush in most conditions, but on deeper potholes, the thud is audible but not evident. the steering, both the in GT and the 1.0-litre proved to be a bit light for my taste and would have inspired a little more confidence if it were a little heavier.

Verdict

Going against a heavy tide is not a thing that can be taken lightly. The SUV tide is reigning no doubt. But the fact that it came at a cost of the decline of sedans might soon be history. Sedans are coming back. And if the Virtus is any indicator of what we can expect from experience brands like Volkswagen, then count me happy.

