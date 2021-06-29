Volkswagen Virtus Sedan Spied Testing in Pune, Possible Launch in 2022: Here's All You Need to Know

Volkswagen is planning to launch Virtus sedan in the Indian market. The soon-to-be launched car has been spied on multiple occasions on the Indian road. The sedan would have probably hit the market had the second wave of coronavirus not impacted India. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then this car might end up being brand’s replacement for the existing Vento. The car might launch later this year or during early 2022.

Recently, a left hand drive model of Virtus was spotted on road in Pune. According to a this imported model is being tested for components. The sedan is expected to have a sophisticated list of features. In all likelihood, it will be a home to ‘VW Play’ touchscreen infotainment system which will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle is also expected to come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and automatic climate control. Further, the four-wheeler will have the latest safety features including drive fatigue monitor, and front and rear parking sensors.

As per the report, Virtus will house the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor that might come teamed up with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter unit. The engine has the capacity to produce 110 ps of max power and 175 Nm of max torque. The Volkswagen offering might also come up with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor. This engine is likely to be mated with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and should be able to generate 150hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque.

The car is significantly bigger than the existing Vento. It measures 4,482mm in length, 1,751mm in width and 1,472mm in height. Since the dimensions are more than the existing vehicle, it is safe to expect larger cabin space as well. The sedan is based on the MQB-A0 platform.

