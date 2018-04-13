English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Volkswagen's New CEO Herbert Diess Says to Consider Asset Sales

"We will review all options," Diess said, adding that this could include investing in the businesses or pursuing a sale.

Reuters

Updated:April 13, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
Herbert Diess, chairman of the board of Volkswagen, presents the new Volkswagen Polo car during the World premiere of Volkswagen's new Polo in Berlin, Germany June 16, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen's new Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Friday said he will consider asset sales and seeks to turn the multi-brand conglomerate into a slimmed down company with strong brands.

Speaking at his first news conference as chief executive at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Diess said he would look at the different assets in VW's portfolio, which include Renk and MAN Diesel, and review whether keeping them makes sense.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
